Here’s Friday’s injury report ahead of Monday’s Patriots-Bills game

Eight Patriots players were limited in practice both Thursday and Friday.
Center David Andrews (shoulder), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), running back Brandon Bolden (knee), offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (ankle), and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (ankle) are all on the list.
Andrews said he’s “doing great,” and it appears likely that he’ll play.
Running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, and punter Jake Bailey were not listed after being limited in practice recently.
For the Bills, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders missed Friday’s practice due to “veteran rest.” Running back Reggie Gilliam (ankle), offensive tackle Star Lotulelei (illness), and linebacker Matt Milano (shoulder) were all limited.
The status of all those players for Monday’s Patriots-Bills showdown is unclear as of Friday.
Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. in Buffalo. The Patriots, winners of six straight, will look to keep extend their half-game lead over the Bills in the AFC East.
