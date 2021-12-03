Patriots Patriots’ red throwback jerseys set to return in 2022 The Patriots haven't worn the jerseys since 2012. Tom Brady won't be wearing them, but the Patriots will be wearing their red throwback jerseys again in 2022. Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis

A fan favorite is returning to New England next season.

No, it isn’t a player. Rather, it’s their red throwback jerseys that will make a return in 2022, the Patriots Hall of Fame shared on Friday.

We will! The throwback jerseys (red) are coming back in 2022. Last season they were worn was 2012. — The Hall presented by Raytheon Technologies (@TheHall) December 3, 2021

The exact details on how often the Patriots will wear their throwbacks are still unknown, but it’ll mark the first time they’ve worn them since 2012. The Patriots haven’t been able to wear them since then because the NFL instated a one-helmet rule for each team, causing the Patriots to dump the white Pat Patriot helmets they wore with the red jerseys.

The NFL got rid of the one-helmet rule this past offseason, which would allow the Patriots to wear the white Pat Patriot helmets along with their normal helmets again.

Advertisement:

The Patriots’ last jersey change came prior to the 2020 season when they updated the “Color Rush” uniforms and made them their primary jerseys. That marked the first time in 20 years that the Patriots changed their primary jerseys.