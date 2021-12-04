Patriots 8 Patriots players questionable for Monday’s game against the Bills Safety Kyle Dugger remains on the COVID-19 reserve list and his status is still unknown. David Andrews is one of eight Patriots players listed as questionable for Monday's game. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

The Patriots sit in a relatively good spot healthwise entering Monday night’s game against the Bills.

Eight Patriots players are questionable to play on Monday night and no player from the active roster has been ruled out yet. Safety Kyle Dugger was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier in the week, but his status for Monday’s game is still unknown.

On offense, center David Andrews (shoulder), running back Brandon Bolden (knee), offensive tackle Trent Brown, and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (ankle) are questionable. All four players were limited in practice all week. Brown’s been listed as questionable for every game since he’s returned from injured reserve. Andrews, Bolden, and Olszewski were added to the injury report this week.

On defense, Dont’a Hightower (ankle) was taken off the injury report as he was a full participant in Saturday’s practice. However, rookie linebacker Ronnie Perkins missed Saturday’s practice due to an illness and is questionable for Monday.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee) and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs) are the other defensive players questionable for Monday. Both players were limited in practice all week.

Kicker Nick Folk (left knee) is also questionable, but he’s been questionable for the last several weeks and has played every game this season.

For the Bills, starting guard Cody Ford (bicep), fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle), and defensive end Efe Obada are questionable.