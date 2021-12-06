Patriots Patriots wouldn’t let Mac Jones talk to Peyton Manning for ‘Manningcast’ "I did get denied. The first quarterback I haven’t talked to." New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

The Patriots are notoriously stingy with media access, and when rookie quarterback Mac Jones is involved, even Peyton Manning can’t get a pregame interview.

The Patriots and Bills were the topic of the latest edition of “Manningcast” — ESPN’s broadcast featuring Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday Night Football. Eli took Peyton to task in the first half for referencing his interview with Josh Allen repeatedly and asked if he spoke to both quarterbacks.

“Well, I tried to talk to Mac Jones, and he was very respectful,” Peyton Manning said. “He said, ‘Peyton, I want to do it, but can you call our PR director Stacey [James]? Because he has to oversee all things.’ I said, ‘No problem.’

Advertisement:

“I called Stacey, he was very professional. I said ‘Stacey, I’m talking to coach Belichick. Can I talk to Mac Jones?”

Manning built tension for a minute.

“I’ve got to tell you, I appreciate how they are handling Mac Jones,” Manning said. “They are trying to protect him, give him as few off-the-field distractions as possible, let him concentrate on playing football.”

So … Manning got denied?

“So yes I did get denied,” he said. “He was the first quarterback I haven’t talked to.”

Manning said the Colts did the same thing for him his rookie season in Indianapolis — telling potential interviewers and sponsors to leave their first-year quarterback alone.

“‘It’s all football this first season, don’t bother him,'” Manning said, quoting the Colts’ attitude. “I think the Patriots are taking that same approach.”