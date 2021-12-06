Patriots Patriots will play Bills in wild weather, including snow and 55 mph gusts Mac Jones will have to deal with some serious weather conditions. A Buffalo Bills flag blows in the wind over trailers parked in a lot across from Highmark Stadium. Joshua Bessex for the Boston Globe

The weather for the Patriots‘ crucial showdown against the Bills on Monday looks delightful, if you like cold temperatures, snow and gale-force winds.

For everyone else — including Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who grew up in Florida and went to college at Alabama — the conditions might be a challenge. Still, the swirling snow in the lights of Highmark Stadium makes for a good video, as evidenced by the Twitter feeds of nearly every member of the media in attendance.

You are looking live at Buffalo… pic.twitter.com/nJTCm37VrG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2021

Welcome to Buffalo pic.twitter.com/KRfPjiPX4Q — Matt Vautour (@MattVautour424) December 6, 2021

HD View from the field courtesy of a buddy of mine working the TV end…

WINTAH WONDAHLAND KID ❄️ 💨 pic.twitter.com/6RpTz54Lod — Jim Murray (@bigjimmurray) December 6, 2021

The weather is expected to continue snowing with howling wind throughout. The wind is expected to be 25-35 mph, with gusts that could reportedly hit 55 mph.

Jones could be seen warming up prior to the game. Sure enough (as can be seen at the end of the video), throwing a football looks like a major challenge.

Mac warming up in the swirling wind and snow pic.twitter.com/FzDrEJWa2C — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 6, 2021

Jones was asked last week whether he expects cold weather conditions to be a problem.

“Not really, we practice in similar conditions and it will continue to get colder,” Jones said. “I love that we get to practice outside and then that will happen a lot more and it will be a lot colder.”

He added that playing through bad conditions is “a mindset thing.”

“Coach Belichick always tells us to get what you need on and be prepared and then don’t complain about it because it is what it is,” Jones said. “It’s just a mindset. Obviously it will get worse and we’ll continue to figure it out and work through it.”

Bill Belichick said the team doesn’t really prepare for weather.

“We haven’t seen a lot of snow this year, but I don’t know what we could do about that,” he said. “We practice in wind. We practice on sunny days, cloudy days, windy days, calm days, hot days, cold days, wet days, dry days. What’s it going to be? Whatever it is, it is, and if we haven’t done it, then we’ll adjust to it. We’ve dealt with almost everything.”