Patriots Patriots face off against Tom Brady in latest Super Bowl projection ESPN's NFL Football Power Index currently has the Patriots and Tom Brady's Buccaneers as its most likely Super Bowl matchup after New England seized control of the AFC this weekend. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks towards his bench as New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up prior to their game Oct. 3. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

With the Patriots’ bullying win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, it’s officially time to tune out your inner Jim Mora and think “playoffs.”

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, New England currently boasts a 98.6 percent chance to make the postseason after solidifying its hold on both the AFC East and the conference itself with Monday’s win, which also pushed its winning streak to seven games.

But that’s not all: the index now gives the Patriots a 30.8 percent probability of making the Super Bowl (tied for second-best in the NFL with Arizona) with 13.9 percent odds to win it all (third-best in NFL) — the best of any AFC team.

Only two NFC teams are getting as much love as title contenders at this point. One is the Arizona Cardinals. The other? Take a guess.

As if it wasn’t obvious, Tom Brady and the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favored to repeat as Super Bowl winners, with 31.4 percent odds to reach the big game and an 18.7 percent chance to win.

If you’re thinking what everyone else is thinking, just know the power index is thinking it, too. ESPN currently lists a Super Bowl matchup between the Patriots and Buccaneers as the most likely outcome of this season with 10 percent odds.

Bill Belichick vs. Brady for all the marbles? Rookie Mac Jones on the biggest stage in American sports against the man who built the house he plays in? The internet might actually collapse on itself.

Obviously, everyone still has a long way to go before they can book their tickets for SoFi Stadium in California for Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022. The AFC, in particular, could boast some unwelcome surprises for the Patriots along the way if Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense figure things out or the Tennessee Titans get Derrick Henry back in the fold.

But for now, with a bye week looming and the Patriots sitting pretty atop the AFC, it’s fun to dream of the Belichick-Brady Bowl, Part 2.