Patriots ‘It’s just sad news, man’: Devin McCourty detailed what made Demaryius Thomas special "DT was a flat out GREAT dude." Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham, left, hands off to wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. Steven Senne/AP File Photo

In the days following the death of Demaryius Thomas, many in the football world have expressed their condolences.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty, speaking on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Friday, said he was shocked to hear the news.

He came into the league the same year as Thomas (2010), played against him many times, and got to know him when Thomas was with the Patriots briefly in 2019. Though he didn’t play in a regular-season game, his presence was still very much felt in New England.

“Just the ultimate veteran,” McCourty said. “So many times seeing him talking to the younger guys, conversations that we had. Just tough news for anybody that got the opportunity to know him.

“From being a player, and being around the game, just retired in June, it’s just sad news, man.”

He called Thomas a dominant force and said he helped receivers such as N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers during training camp. He called it a “great opportunity” to have Thomas on the team that year.

“At one point in training camp, between him, (Julian Edelman), and (Josh Gordon), we had a stacked receiver room of just talent and accomplishments,” McCourty said.

McCourty also took to Twitter to show some love for Thomas, who was found dead in his home Thursday at age 33.

“DT was a flat out GREAT dude,” McCourty wrote. “Impacted so many lives.”

Can’t believe the DT news…rest in heaven man…spent a few weeks together and DT was flat out a GREAT dude…impacted so many lives #RIP — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) December 10, 2021