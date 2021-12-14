Patriots Watch: Robert Kraft makes cameo on upcoming episode of ‘The Last OG’ with Tracy Morgan "I'm from Brookline." New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with former quarterback Drew Bledsoe. AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

Patriots owner Robert Kraft will make a cameo appearance on “The Last OG” on Tuesday, a TBS show featuring comedian Tracy Morgan.

In the episode, Morgan’s character Tray attends an event hoping to speak to boxing broadcaster Teddy Atlas.

At the event, Tray encounters Chris Colbert — a Brooklyn-born boxer better known as B-Hop, or Prime Time. The two exchange greetings and say they are both from Brooklyn.

“I’m from Brookline,” Kraft says, entering the frame.

Kraft then informs Morgan and Colbert he loves what Teddy Atlas does “for the kids.” Morgan spots Atlas going into the bathroom, and he says he’s going to follow him in.

“Not weird at all,” Colbert quips to Kraft.

Here’s a look at the clip. The episode airs Tuesday evening at 10:30 p.m.

“The Last OG” is in its fourth season. In it, Morgan’s character is an ex-convict who returns to Brooklyn after 15 years in prison for selling crack, only to find it completely different. He hopes to reconnect with his ex-girlfriend (Tiffany Haddish) and his two kids, but he discovers she is dating a new man (Ryan Gaul) who is helping her raise the kids. Morgan makes it his goal to become a better man and a father to his estranged family.

Kraft also made an appearance at the Patriots’ podium on Tuesday to present a ball to Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson for his 1,000th snap. While he had the attention of the media, Kraft teased an announcement the team will make on Wednesday.

“I just want to tell you all that tomorrow is [Johnson’s] birthday, and we will announce something very special on his birthday,” Kraft said.