Patriots Bill Belichick calls Patriots’ running back Brandon Bolden ‘one of the best’ "His willingness to do whatever the team needs him to do...is really an inspiration for all of us." New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (25) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

It takes a somewhat special player to last eight or more seasons with the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick. When you listen to the coach talk about Brandon Bolden, you know the veteran running back is absolutely one of them.

Belichick spoke at length on Thursday about Bolden’s increased contributions to a Patriots team on its way to the playoffs, both in terms of his on-field play and his leadership.

“Brandon’s one of the best and always has been,” the coach glowed, noting how much the team missed him when he signed with Miami as a free agent in 2018 and when he opted out during last year’s COVID-altered season. “It was great to get him back here…He’s always about football, but he has a nice way of putting a smile on his face, cracking a joke, pointing out a mistake that I’ve made, whatever. He’s a good personality that blends that serious, competitive, business side with enjoying the process and enjoying what we do and giving us some of his best performances at the most critical times and biggest games when we need them most.”

After missing 2020, Bolden returned to the Patriots as their longest-tenured offensive player following Julian Edelman’s retirement last offseason. (Both Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty have had longer careers in New England, but neither plays offense.)

James White’s injury forced Bolden into the Patriots’ primary third-down back role due to his experience and versatility as both a receiver and blocker. While his numbers haven’t always popped, Belichick says Bolden’s reliability has made things easier for his offense.

Rhamondre Stevenson says Brandon Bolden has helped him understand the NFL game. Says Bolden is like an “older brother” pic.twitter.com/caq1SupbUw — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) December 16, 2021

“Whether it’s a couple plays a game, or catching five or six passes in a game, or taking over James [White]’s role this year, he’s always ready to go,” Belichick continued. “He’s dependable, he’s consistent. Everybody knows we can count on him whether that’s in the kicking game or offensively catching a ball, blitz pick-up, running the ball…With a player like James White, it’s hard to get both of them in there at the same time but then as soon as you need Brandon, this is where you really see his true value, professionalism and maturity as a player and as a person. And again, as far as leadership on the team, I think for any of us, whether you play running back like [Rhamondre] Stevenson and [J.J.] Taylor – young guys like that couldn’t ask for a better role model than Brandon.”

Bolden hasn’t made that much noise running the football this season, totaling just 169 yards and no touchdowns. But he’s hit some milestones as a receiver, posting the most receiving yards (303) and receiving first downs of his career.

He had his best game of the season against the New York Jets in Week 7 with 79 receiving yards and a touchdown on six catches.

Brandon Bolden finds his way into the red zone on a screen from Mac Jones.🔥



pic.twitter.com/3FhPYhiGA7 — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) October 24, 2021

But as is often the case, Bolden’s contributions on offense aren’t even the things that catch the special teams-loving coach’s eye the most. Belichick bragged about the veteran back’s dedication to remaining part of the kicking game as a blocker and defender despite not being a primary return man anymore. (He has just three kick returns for 62 yards this season.)

Bolden’s example, Belichick said, is one that every Patriots player can follow, no matter what their role is on the team: “His consistency, his unselfishness, his willingness to do whatever the team needs him to do. And play tough, play through something when he is banged up, play in tough situations and come through is really an inspiration for all of us.”