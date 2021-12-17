Patriots Damien Harris ruled out for Saturday’s Patriots-Colts game Harris injured his hamstring in Week 13 against the Bills. Damien Harris will miss Saturday's game against the Colts. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Patriots will be without a key player in Saturday’s important tilt against the Colts.

Running back Damien Harris is ruled out with a hamstring injury, the Patriots announced Friday.

Harris suffered the injury in the Week 13 win over the Bills. In that game, Harris had 10 carries for 111 yards, including a 64-yard run that resulted in the Patriots’ lone touchdown of the game. His day ended in the third quarter after he hobbled to the bench following a 22-yard run in the third quarter.

Despite being ruled out a day before the game, Harris did practice all week following the bye. But he was limited at all three practices.

Advertisement:

Harris is the Patriots’ leading rusher this season and is among one of the league’s top backs statistically. His 754 rushing yards are the 13th-most in the league and he’s sixth in rushing touchdowns with nine.

With Harris out, rookie Rhamondre Stevenson will likely see a large workload. He did have a lot of carries against the Bills, getting 24 for 78 yards. In the other game Harris has missed so far this season, Stevenson had 20 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots’ Week 10 win over the Browns.

Backup offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste is also ruled out for Saturday’s game due to an illness. Rookie linebacker Ronnie Perkins was ruled out for Saturday’s game on Thursday due to an ankle injury before the Patriots placed him on injured reserve.