Patriots T.Y. Hilton on Bill Belichick and the Patriots: ‘Expect the unexpected’ "If you’re right-handed, you better learn to shoot with your left hand." Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton talks to fans after a game. Tyler Kaufman/AP Photo

It’s often said that one of Bill Belichick’s greatest strengths as a head coach is taking away what other teams do well.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton agrees with that assessment, and he believes his team will need to “expect the unexpected” Saturday night against the Patriots.

“If you’re right-handed, you better learn to shoot with your left hand,” Hilton told reporters. “If you’re left-handed, you better learn to shoot with your right hand. That’s just how he is.”

Hilton said the Colts offense has to be “ready for anything and everything” when it comes to the Patriots defense. He called the Patriots “fundamentally sound” and said they “do everything” Belichick asks of them.

Advertisement:

This Patriots defense has established itself as one of the best in the NFL. It appears likely that the focus will be stopping elite running back Jonathan Taylor – who leads the NFL in rushing, total yards from scrimmage, and rushing touchdowns – but Belichick also has to game plan for a strong receiving corps.

Hilton, who is 0-5 against New England in his career, knows how that typically goes. He said he’s been the focus of double-teams in every matchup.

“Correct. All of ’em,” Hilton told reporters. “Anytime you’re not able to be a factor, it sucks. But it’s part of their game plan. Take me out of the game and live with the rest.”

Hilton has still managed to rack up 20 catches for 337 yards and three TDs in the five meetings, but he has just 15 catches in six games this year. With a deeper group of receivers than they’ve had in the past, the hope from the Indianapolis side is that the Patriots choosing to pick their poison ends up backfiring.

The Colts are currently 7-6, and Saturday’s game is crucial as they try to solidify their spot in the playoffs.

“They’re No. 1 in the AFC, and if we want that spot, we’ve got to go out there and show them we can play with whoever it is,” Hilton said. “They’re a great team. We’re a great team. This is our first test.”