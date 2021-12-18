Patriots Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley ruled out vs. Colts Ja'Whaun Bentley had been limited in practice all week with a ribs injury, but tweaked his ankle vs. the Colts.





INDIANAPOLIS — The Patriots ruled out linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley in Saturday night’s game against the Colts.

Bentley, who had been limited in practice all week with an injury top his ribs, tweaked his ankle on the Colts’ second offensive drive of the game. He was initially deemed questionable to return, and was ruled out at half.

Bentley, 25, has been banged up this season, appearing on the injury report since Week 4 (shoulder Weeks 4-6, ribs Weeks 7-15). He missed New England’s game against Tampa Bay because of the shoulder injury.

Bentley entered Saturday’s game as the Patriots’ leading tackler (81 total in 12 games). He also has forced three fumbles and deflected two passes.

