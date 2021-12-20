Patriots Kendrick Bourne, 3 other Patriots enter COVID protocols as outbreak continues Harvey Langi, Cameron McGrone, and Ronnie Perkins were all placed on the reserve list as well. New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne warms up before the start of an NFL football game. AP Photo/Aaron Doster

Kendrick Bourne was one of four Patriots added to the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, as a massive outbreak continued to hit the NFL.

The league announced 51 additions to the list. In addition to Bourne, the Patriots will also be without linebackers Harvey Langi, Cameron McGrone, and Ronnie Perkins.

Around the league, other players sidelined included Travis Kelce and Harrison Butker.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about the NFL’s COVID protocols on Monday.

“I’d say every day is a new day,” he said. “I don’t think any of us know what to expect. We’re following the league rules and protocols, which have been significantly enhanced, or been more restrictive, which I think we all understand, but I think we have to make adjustments and be in compliance with them. We put up a wall in our weight room over the weekend and things like that to be in compliance like we did last year. What this week will bring, I don’t know.”

Belichick added that the team will do everything in its power to keep players and staffers safe.

“It’s not perfect,” he said. “Will it be good enough? Will it be good? We’ll see. Every day, you kind of walk in here, and if our medical people came in one day and said we have 20 people positive, I don’t think any of us would be surprised.

“We’ve already seen five, six, seven teams, whatever it is, have a wide-ranging problem on their team, between staff and players or both. Who’s next? I don’t know. Maybe nobody. It wouldn’t surprise me if it was anybody.”

The Patriots’ next game is against the Bills at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26.