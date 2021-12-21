Patriots Bills WR Cole Beasley, vocal vaccine skeptic, put on COVID list and will miss Patriots game Beasley offered to buy unvaccinated fans tickets to road games earlier this year. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley runs the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley, who has expressed skepticism regarding the COVID-19 vaccine at various times this year, was put on the NFL’s COVID list on Tuesday and will miss Sunday’s showdown between the Bills and Patriots.

In a series of tweets earlier this season, Beasley said he would “take his chances” with COVID and build up natural immunity — drinking water, exercising and eating well.

“If your scared of me then steer clear. Point. Blank. Period,” Beasley posted on Twitter. “I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living.”

Per ESPN, 200 NFL players have tested positive for COVID since Dec. 13, and 150 are currently on the COVID list. On Monday, 51 players — including four Patriots — were added to the list.

Beasley does not regret his decision to remain unvaccinated. On Instagram, he posted that he is “feeling fine” with mild symptoms.

“Just to be clear Covid is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are,” he wrote. “Vaxxed players are playing with Covid every week now because they don’t test. One of my vaxxed teammates is in the hospital missing games. I’m sure he didn’t get this same energy.

“Thank you for those who support. Everyone else, if you don’t get what’s happening then there is nothing anyone can do for you.”

Bills offensive linemen Jonathan Feliciano commented on Beasley’s post, wondering why monoclonal antibodies aren’t being funded. Feliciano — who wrote on Twitter that he is vaccinated — said he felt much better after receiving the treatment.

“Cause then they can’t make money on the vaccine. Lol,” Beasley responded.

Per the CDC, the highly transmissible Omicron variant makes up 73 percent of all new COVID cases. Vaccinations are still expected to provide protection against severe illness and death.