Patriots J.C. Jackson is weighing nickname options as he’s ‘trying to create my own island’ Jackson was named to his first Pro Bowl on Wednesday and is second in the league in interceptions this season. J.C. Jackson's thinking of nicknames for his "island." Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson is earning the accolades elite cornerbacks get.

Following his stellar performance in November, Jackson won the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Month – the first time he’s won a player of the month award. On Wednesday, he earned another first. Jackson was one of the four AFC cornerbacks selected for the Pro Bowl, further cementing his spot as one of the game’s top corners.

One thing Jackson hasn’t received yet is a nickname that suits his play like several other great cornerbacks have gotten (such as Revis Island for Darrelle Revis). As the accolades come in, Jackson’s thinking of a nickname for himself.

“I’m a lockdown corner, so I like being on the island. That’s what I get paid to do,” Jackson said Thursday. “I’m trying to create my own island. I haven’t come up with no name yet. But it’s coming real soon.”

Jackson’s already given himself an appropriate nickname on social media, changing his handles on Twitter and Instagram recently to “Mr. INT.” After finishing second in interceptions in 2020, Jackson’s got the second-most interceptions in the league again this season with seven.

As Jackson remarked on being named to his first Pro Bowl, he took a more humble approach before setting expectations high for himself in the future.

“It was a blessing, man, just being able to be in my first Pro Bowl,” Jackson said. “It means a lot to me and everything that I’ve dedicated and all the hard work I’ve put in. I’m looking forward to the Pro Bowl and to making many more Pro Bowls.”

“That’s always been my goal since I entered the NFL,” Jackson added. “I want to meet all the goals. I want to be a Hall of Famer, Pro Bowl, All-Pro. That’s what you play for. You play to be the best. You play to compete.”

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips recognized Jackson’s talent, comparing him to former Patriot Stephon Gilmore.

“Him and Steph kind of got, like, the same mentality,” Phillips told reporters Thursday. “They don’t want help. They don’t want their guy to catch the ball. They want everybody to know, like, ‘If this dude gets strapped up, it’s because of me.’

“Just seeing his growth even from last year to this year, just how much his knowledge of the game has grown over the offseason. How he’s stepped into that role ever since we pretty much traded Steph, to know that he’s the guy – he has to take on a bigger role. It’s cool to see because you can just see it in his eyes, you can see how in-tune he is with every decision that we’re making out there.”