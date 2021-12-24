Patriots Mac Jones gave the Patriots’ offensive line a ‘big haul’ of Christmas gifts "It was a myriad of items, each one cooler than the next." Mac Jones gave the guys who protect him some gifts on Friday. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Mac Jones has given the ball to his running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends this season. On Friday, he decided to give a little something to his offensive line.

The Patriots rookie quarterback apparently played the role of Santa Claus on Friday, giving members of the Patriots offensive line gifts two days ahead of Christmas.

Backup center Ted Karras was all smiles talking about the gifts he received.

“He did. And he did an outstanding job,” Karras said of Jones’ gift-giving abilities. “We got a big haul over here. I’ll let him explain everything that he got. It was a myriad of items, each one cooler than the next. One of the best efforts, especially by a rookie, to show us appreciation and wish us a Merry Christmas. Very thankful to him and very glad to be his teammate this Christmas season.”

Karras didn’t share what Jones gave him and his fellow offensive linemen. But whatever it was, it apparently caught the eyes of the rest of the team.

“It was (a surprise),” Karras said. “We walked in after practice just moments ago. A big crowd around the O-line area. Everyone was kind of jealous. There was some really cool stuff. He’s obviously been a huge part of our season and is a great person and a leader. He’s someone I admire and really enjoy blocking for.”

Santa Mac delivered gifts to the offensive line today … and Ted Karras shares how it went down. pic.twitter.com/tZVPCLNxDy — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 24, 2021

Quarterbacks giving their offensive linemen gifts during the holiday season is a common practice in the NFL. During his few seasons with the Patriots, Tom Brady gave the offensive line gifts such as Canada Goose winter jackets, iPads, watches, and UGG boots.

We’ll have to wait and see if Jones beat Brady in that regard.