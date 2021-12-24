Patriots Rhamondre Stevenson, Nelson Agholor ruled out for Patriots-Bills Rhamondre Stevenson won't be playing on Sunday. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

The Patriots will be without a pair of key offensive players in Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Nelson Agholor were ruled out. Stevenson’s been out of practice all week with an illness and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list shortly after being ruled out. Agholor left last week’s game against the Colts with a concussion.

Stevenson played a pivotal role in the Patriots’ win against the Bills in Week 13, bearing the brunt of the run-heavy game plan by rushing 24 times for 78 yards. Starting running back Damien Harris (hamstring) is questionable after missing last week’s game against the Colts. Backup running back Brandon Bolden (knee) is also questionable.

With Agholor out, the Patriots enter Sunday’s game thin at receiver. Kendrick Bourne is still on the reserve/COVID-19 list and N’Keal Harry is questionable with a hip injury, leaving Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski as the team’s only healthy receivers.

Backup rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe (calf) is the only othe Patriots player who’s been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Starting center David Andrews (shoulder) is the only other Patriots player on offense who is questionable. Defensive line Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs/ankle), Nick Folk (left knee), and safety Adrian Phillips (knee) are also questionable.

The Bills only have one player whose status is in question for Sunday’s game. Starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei is questionable due to a personal matter.

But Buffalo has eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis are both reportedly unvaccinated and will miss Sunday’s game. Guard Cody Ford, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, guard Jon Feliciano, and defensive end A.J. Epenesa all remain on the rserve/COVID-19 list.