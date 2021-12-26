Patriots Patriots safety Kyle Dugger fined after ejection against Colts Patriots safety Kyle Dugger was fined $10,520 for his role in a scuffle with Colts receiver Michael Pittman last Saturday.





FOXBOROUGH – Patriots safety Kyle Dugger was fined $10,520 for his role in the Week 15 fracas in Indianapolis where he tangled with Colts receiver Michael Pittman. Both players were ejected from the game but only Dugger was fined, according to an ESPN report.

Dugger expressed remorse for the incident on Friday, telling reporters he needs to be smarter because he “can’t help [the] team from the locker room.”

“It was just a physical play all around,” Dugger. “[Pittman] obviously got in a good position to block me. I tried to release and I felt like I was being held, so I just tried to spin out of it. After that it just kind of escalated with the push and it just happened really fast.”

Advertisement:

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton also was not fined after the made contact with a referee, who hit the deck during the kerfuffle. Hilton was not ejected, which didn’t sit well with Bill Belichick.

“Based on the rule, I don’t see why T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected,” Belichick said last week. “I mean, he pushed an official. That was pretty clear. But that wasn’t called at all. I mean, that’s a clear-cut ejection to me.”