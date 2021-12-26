Patriots Hot mic picks up Stefon Diggs’s profane message for Patriots fans in the end zone "You, you, you, you, you ..." Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs yells to the fans before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots. AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

The Patriots underwhelmed in the first half of their matchup against the Bills on Sunday, and Stefon Diggs made sure to let fans hear what he thought of them.

Late in the second quarter, Diggs snagged a touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen and turned to the fans sitting above the end zone.

“You, you, you, you, you, shut the f— up,” Diggs yelled, pointing five times.

Stefon Diggs scores a TD.



The touchdown and ensuing extra point gave the Bills a 17-7 lead over the Patriots at halftime.

The touchdown and ensuing extra point gave the Bills a 17-7 lead over the Patriots at halftime. The Bills received the ball after the break. Diggs finished the first half with four receptions for 49 yards. Allen threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Diggs seems to enjoy interacting with fans. After a recent touchdown, Diggs grabbed two beers and smashed them together. The alcohol went everywhere, and the fan who purchased the beers didn’t seem to mind. Still, Diggs went searching for the fan via Twitter to purchase him a replacement. It’s unclear whether or not Diggs managed to track him down.

Patriots fans, however, received none of Diggs’s largesse, which makes sense — Sunday’s rivalry game had huge implications. The Bills trailed the Patriots by a game in the AFC East standings before kickoff, and the game was chippy throughout the first two quarters.

The Patriots beat the Bills 14-10 on Dec. 7, a bizarre game in which Mac Jones threw just three times.

“It’ll be a totally different game,” Bill Belichick said earlier in the week. “We’ll prepare and see how it plays out. I’m sure they’ll do some things differently. Regardless of what the weather conditions are, they would make some changes. I’m sure we would make some changes. Both teams have a game plan element to their style of play anyways. We’ll see how it goes.”