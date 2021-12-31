Patriots NFL insider Ian Rapoport shares why Jerod Mayo could land a head coaching job this offseason "I do think Mayo will get an interview and could he get a job in the right situation? I think he really could.” Jerod Mayo could have a new home this offseason. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Patriots might have multiple soon-to-be head coaches on their staff.

Obviously, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has been one of the hotter names on the head coach market after Mac Jones’s performance this season. But on the other side of the ball, inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo appears to be drawing some interest from teams as well.

In an interview on WEEI’s “Gresh and Keefe,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared why he thinks Mayo could become a head coach somewhere this offseason.

“I believe Mayo is going to get an interview, maybe a couple of interviews,” Rapoport said. “I heard his Eagles interview last year was very, very good. I know he doesn’t have a lot of experience, and in New England the lack of titles, like he’s not technically a coordinator, which may or may not hurt him, but at least optics, it doesn’t look great.

“I guess his interview with the Eagles went incredible. I’ve heard that from other teams who may or may not have a head coaching vacancy. So, teams are aware of that. I do think Mayo will get an interview and could he get a job in the right situation? I think he really could.”

As Rapoport mentioned, Mayo interviewed for a head coaching gig for the first time in his career last season with the Eagles. Mayo, along with McDaniels, was one of several candidates for the job that eventually went to then-Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni.

Mayo shared his desire to be a head coach in November following an NFL Network report that viewed him as one of the “young NFL coaches to watch.”

“It’s definitely an honor. I definitely aspire to be a head coach in this league,” Mayo said. “At the same time, I would say I’m really focused on this season. We’ll see what happens at the end of the year.”

There are currently two (Jaguars and Raiders) head coach openings in the league. With the league’s new rule that allows teams to interview candidates prior to the end of the regular season, Jacksonville has already submitted interview requests for its open gig. Neither Mayo nor McDaniels were among those requested for an interview.

But while it appears Mayo won’t be a candidate for the Jaguars, there will reportedly be more head coach jobs available in the weeks to come.