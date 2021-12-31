Patriots Bill Belichick really doesn’t want to reveal his New Year’s resolution Belichick was asked again Friday if he has any New Year's resolutions. Bill Belichick provided another memorable press conference moment on Friday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

There’s an old saying that goes “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.” That’s the approach one reporter took when asking Bill Belichick for his New Year’s resolution.

The reporter, who appears to be Juliet Pennington – a contributor to The Boston Globe and Attleboro Sun Chronicle – first asked the Patriots coach if he had any New Year’s resolutions for 2022 just moments following Sunday’s loss to the Bills.

Belichick answered the question in typical fashion.

“No, not right now,” Belichick replied. “Maybe next week.”

So, Pennington took Belichick for his word and asked him again Friday.

“It’s New Year’s Eve Day. Have you had a chance to consider any New Year’s resolutions since I asked you on Sunday?” Pennington asked.

“Yeah, they would all be personal, so they probably wouldn’t mean anything to you anyway. Thank you,” Belichick replied before showing a brief smile.

The Bill Belichick New Years Resolution saga continues

Pennington’s first attempt to try and get Belichick to share a New Year’s resolution drew so much fanfare that even Tom Brady commented on it.

“I want to be as brave and courageous as she was, asking that question to coach Belichick after a loss,” Brady said on his podcast, “Lets Go!” “That’s what I want for the new year.”