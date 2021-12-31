Patriots Patriots injury report: Nelson Agholor ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. Jaguars Many others are listed as questionable, including J.C. Jackson and Damien Harris. Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II breaks up a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

When the Patriots host the Jaguars on Sunday, they’ll be without wide receiver Nelson Agholor for the second consecutive game.

Agholor, who has 36 catches for 450 yards and three touchdowns this season, sustained a concussion in a Week 15 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. He hasn’t practiced since and was officially ruled out in Friday’s injury report.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), defensive back Kyle Dugger (hamstring), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), running back Damien Harris (hamstring), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee), cornerback J.C. Jackson, (elbow), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thigh), and Adrian Phillips (illness, knee) are all questionable. Hightower and Phillips didn’t practice Friday, and the others were all limited.

Center David Andrews (shoulder), running back Brandon Bolden (knee), wide receiver N’Keal Harry (hip), and guard Shaq Mason (illness) were all removed from the list. Safety Joshuah Bledsoe (calf) was placed on injured reserve.

For the Jaguars, tight end James O’Shaughnessy (hip) is out and linebacker Dakota Allen (shoulder) is questionable.

Also on Friday, Jacksonville activated the following players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list: defensive end/outside linebacker Josh Allen, running back Travis Etienne Jr. (returns to injured reserve), tight end Luke Farrell, linebacker Myles Jack, wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., defensive end/outside linebacker Jordan Smith, and linebacker Damien Wilson.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots are 9-6 and the Jaguars are 2-13.