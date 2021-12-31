Patriots Trent Brown takes responsibility for penalty in Bills loss, but rips officiating “That was bulls--- to pick up the flag." Trent Brown wasn't a fan of the officiating in last Sunday's Bills-Patriots game. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown was at the center of a controversial call in the Week 16 loss to the Bills.

Late in the first half, officials picked up a flag for a call in which Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes hit Mac Jones late. In between plays, Brown exchanged words with members of the Bills defense, which got him called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since Sunday’s game, Brown took responsibility for what he did. But he didn’t hold back on the officials.

“That was bulls— to pick up the flag. He was clearly in the white,” Brown said of the play when Hughes hit Jones out of bounds.

This was originally flagged for unnecessary roughness on Jerry Hughes but the flag was picked up pic.twitter.com/RSUtYWMj1m — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) December 26, 2021

As for the flag he was called for, Brown felt like he had to step up and protect his teammates.

“I’m not a guy that talks s— during the game or anything like that. I’m really quiet the majority of the time. But I kind of see myself like big brother out there,” Brown said. “So, I’m not going to stand by and watch anybody taunt or talk s— to any of my little bros out there. And I just look at it as family. … I try to do it within the rule of the game, not get any penalties.

“That was just that one time. I think the refs were a bit on edge because the game might’ve been getting a little chippy, so they had to get it under control. It’s understandable. And even though I didn’t touch anybody, I was just yelling, he felt like he had to do what he had to do. It is what it is, it’s my bad. Just got to do better next time.”

Brown’s penalty wasn’t the only time a Patriots offensive lineman was penalized after a late hit on Jones. Center David Andrews was flagged for taunting after Bills linebacker Matt Milano hit Jones following his slide.

Jones appreciated Andrews and the Patriots’ offensive line for protecting him.

“I really appreciate (Andrews) having my back, along with the offensive line,” Jones said in an interview with WEEI. “At the end of the day it’s football. We’re all going to go out there and compete. It was just one of those plays I guess the refs made the call and it kinda is what it is… I can’t thank them enough for having my back in every situation.”