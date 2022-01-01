Patriots Adrian Phillips reportedly agrees to a 3-year extension with the Patriots The deal is worth $12.75 million with a max value of $14.25 million and $7.25 million of it guaranteed. Adrian Phillips is staying in New England for the forseeable future. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

One of the Patriots’ top defensive players is staying in New England for the foreseeable future.

Safety Adrian Phillips and the Patriots agreed to terms on a three-year, $12.75 million contract extension, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The deal has a max value of $14.25 million and $7.25 million of it is guaranteed, Schefter added.

Phillips, 29, came to New England in 2020 after spending the first six seasons of his career in San Diego/Los Angeles, playing for the Chargers. Phillips signed a two-year deal, which would’ve made him a free agent at the end of the 2021 season.

Phillips has been a standout player on the Patriots’ defense. He led the team in tackles in 2020 with 109 and is third on the team this season with 76. He’s also been strong in pass coverage, recording four interceptions so far this season, the second-most on the team. When opposing quarterbacks have thrown in Phillips’ direction this season, they’ve completed just 28 of their 48 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns, which is good for just a 65.8 passer rating.

Even though they’ve re-signed Phillips, the Patriots still have several key defenders that are set to become free agents this offseason. J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower, and Ja’Whaun Bentley will all become unrestricted free agents in March if they don’t agree to a new deal before then.