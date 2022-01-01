Patriots Trent Brown, David Andrews fined for penalties in Patriots’ loss to the Bills Both players received a $10,300 fine. Patriots center David Andrews was fined for his taunting penalty in the Patriots' loss to the Bills. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

As if what happened during last Sunday’s loss to the Bills wasn’t bad enough for the Patriots, a pair of offensive linemen received even more bad news on Saturday.

Right tackle Trent Brown and center David Andrews were both fined by the NFL for penalties they committed in the Week 16 loss. Both players were fined $10,300 each for their respective penalties.

Brown was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty late in the first half when he was jawing with Bills players. That penalty came right after officials picked up a flag on Bills linebacker Jerry Hughes for hitting Mac Jones when the quarterback was out of bounds. Hughes didn’t receive a fine for the play.

On Friday, Brown took responsibility for the penalty but disagreed with the officials picking up the flag.

“That was bulls— to pick up the flag. He was clearly in the white,” Brown said.

As Brown took responsibility, he explained why he did what he did and vowed to not make a similar mistake again.

“I’m not a guy that talks s— during the game or anything like that. I’m really quiet the majority of the time. But I kind of see myself like big brother out there,” Brown added. “So, I’m not going to stand by and watch anybody taunt or talk s— to any of my little bros out there. And I just look at it as family. … I try to do it within the rule of the game, not get any penalties.

“That was just that one time. I think the refs were a bit on edge because the game might’ve been getting a little chippy, so they had to get it under control. It’s understandable. And even though I didn’t touch anybody, I was just yelling, he felt like he had to do what he had to do. It is what it is, it’s my bad. Just got to do better next time.”

Andrews’s penalty also came after a late hit on Jones. Early in the fourth quarter, Bills linebacker Matt Milano hit Jones after the quarterback slid. Andrews went up to Milano and started yelling at the linebacker, according to head referee Shawn Smith, drawing a taunting penalty.

Like Brown, Andrews also took responsibility for his penalty.

“I have to be better,” Andrews said following the loss. “Take pride in not trying to hurt the football team, and that hurt the football team. I understand how they’re calling it and I have to be better.”

Milano wasn’t fined for his hit. However, Bills defensive end Efe Obada was fined $6,944 for his roughing the passer penalty on Jones.