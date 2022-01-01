Patriots Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley clear COVID protocols ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Jaguars game Dont'a Hightower will also play in Sunday's game despite missing Friday's practice. Matthew Judon was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

The Patriots are getting a pair of defensive starters back from the reserve/COVID-19 list just in time for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Linebackers Matthew Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley have cleared the league’s COVID-19 protocols and will be activated for Sunday’s game. Special teamer Brandon King, quarterback Brian Hoyer, and linebacker Josh Uche also cleared the protocols and will also be activated.

All of the players activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list didn’t practice this week, but should be available to play. Tackle Yodny Cajuste remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

In addition to getting five players back from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Patriots will also have linebacker Dont’a Hightower available for Sunday’s game, according to The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride. Hightower missed practice Friday due to a knee injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.