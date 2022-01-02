Patriots N’Keal Harry is inactive as a healthy scratch against the Jaguars Sunday N'Keal Harry was removed from the injury report on Friday, but won't play Sunday.





FOXBOROUGH — Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry will not play Sunday against Jacksonville, missing out as a healthy scratch.

Harry is among New England’s seven inactive players for the game, joining wide receiver Nelson Agholor, cornerbacks Joejuan Williams and Shaun Wade, running back J.J. Taylor, tight end Devin Asiasi, and quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Harry practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday because of a hip issue, but he was removed from the injury report on Friday.

Sunday marks the first time Harry is a healthy scratch this season. He has missed four other games — Weeks 1-3 and Week 9 — but all those absences were due to injury.

Against Buffalo last week, Harry caught two passes on six targets for 15 yards. One of his incompletions was a brutal drop that would have generated a 15-yard gain, and another resulted in an interception.

In 11 games this season, Harry has 12 receptions for 184 yards on a 57.1 percent catch rate.

Without Harry, the Patriots have Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Gunner Olszewski, and Kristian Wilkerson (practice-squad elevation) available at wide receiver. Agholor is still sidelined by a concussion.