Patriots' season finale shifted to 4:25 p.m. at Dolphins





The Patriots will close out the regular season at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The NFL announced that the game will start at 4:25 p.m.

Having already clinched a playoff spot, the Patriots could still win the AFC East with a win over the Dolphins and a Buffalo loss to the Jets. The Bills-Jets game will be played at the same time on Sunday.

The NFL waited until the conclusion of Sunday’s games to finalize the schedule for the final weekend of the regular season. The Patriots-Dolphins matchup was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be two games Saturday – Broncos-Chiefs at 4:30 p.m. and Cowboys-Eagles at 8:15 p.m. A full Sunday slate – seven games at 1 p.m. followed by six at 4:25 p.m. – will be capped by a Raiders-Chargers matchup in the final Sunday night game of the season.

