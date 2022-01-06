Patriots Brandon Spikes tweeted a screenshot of text messages with Bill Belichick Spikes and Belichick traded texts after the Patriots' win over the Bills in December. Bill Belichick during the Patriots' win over the Jaguars. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Celtics lost to the Spurs on Wednesday night, 99-97. Jaylen Brown managed to get the crucial steal but couldn’t get the layup to fall at the buzzer.

Jaylen Brown gets the steal but misses layup at the buzzer pic.twitter.com/nYA2obk834 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 6, 2022

Tonight, the Celtics will be in New York to face the Knicks at 7:30 p.m.

Also tonight, the Bruins host the Wild at 7 p.m.

Brandon Spikes showed some texts from Bill Belichick: While Bill Belichick has repeatedly insisted that he has no use for social media, and once threw his Microsoft Tablet on the sidelines in disgust, it appears that the Patriots’ coach isn’t completely tech-averse.

He does send text messages, as former Patriots linebacker Brandon Spikes recently showed.

Spikes, 34, last played in the NFL in 2016. He was originally drafted by the Patriots in 2010, and appears to still have a good relationship with Belichick.

Sharing a screenshot of a conversation he allegedly had with his old coach, Spikes showed what it’s like to text with Belichick.

Following the Patriots’ 14-10 win over the Bills in December, Spikes congratulated Belichick on the win.

“Thanks B – tough game – good to win in Buffalo!! We are learning the lessons of physical & mental toughness,” Belichick replied.

“Last night reminded me of many games I coached [at] Giants Stadium with tough defense, running game, and a lot of wind! I hope things are going well on your end!”

Belichick signed his text, “Best, BB.”

The Patriots and Bills have split the season series at one game apiece. The two teams could potentially meet again in the playoffs depending on how the final week of the regular season plays out.

We just talk about normal shit 🤷🏿‍♂️ mostly ball 😎 i need to text his ass back 😩🤦🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/LA20gbtRCF pic.twitter.com/iOcgdIZj3S — BrandonSpikes55 (@brandonspikes55) January 6, 2022

Trivia: Brandon Spikes was one of three players the Patriots selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Only one of those players is still in the NFL. Can you name that player?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was drafted out of Arizona.

More from Boston.com:

Mac Jones’ press conference from Wednesday:

Antonio Brown’s full statement: The now-former Buccaneer accused his former team of an “ongoing cover-up,” among other things.

A lengthy statement from Antonio Brown, announcing he’s having ankle surgery and giving his side of Sunday: pic.twitter.com/pPl0X5HQsx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2022

On this day: In 1994, Nancy Kerrigan was the victim of an assault by Shane Stant. As Kerrigan was leaving the ice at Cobo Arena in Detroit following a practice session, Stant struck her leg with a police baton.

The brutal attack had been orchestrated by Tonya Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, as well as Shawn Eckardt.

The incident became an international scandal ahead of the 1994 Winter Olympics several weeks later.

Daily highlight: Kevin Porter Jr. hit the buzzer-beater to give the Rockets the win on Wednesday.

The vibes are immaculate! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/rbWthssk7Q — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 6, 2022

Trivia answer: Rob Gronkowski