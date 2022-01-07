Patriots Kyle Dugger ruled out for Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins game Nine other Patriots players are questionable for the regular-season finale. Kyle Dugger is the only Patriots player who's been ruled out for Sunday's game. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

The Patriots sit in a relatively good spot health-wise entering their regular-season finale on Sunday.

Only starting safety Kyle Dugger has been ruled out for the game against the Dolphins. Dugger didn’t practice this week due to a hand injury. He leads the team in tackles with 92 and recorded his fourth interception of the season last week against the Jaguars, which is tied for the second-most on the team along with Adrian Phillips.

Dugger isn’t the only member of the Patriots secondary who could miss Sunday’s game. Slot corner Myles Bryant remains in the reserve/COVID-19 protocol after being placed on the list on Monday. It’s unknown if he’ll be activated in time to play on Sunday.

Nine other Patriots players are questionable for Sunday’s game. On offense, starting center David Andrews (shoulder), leading rusher Damien Harris (knee), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thigh), and starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn (hip) are among those questionable to play.

On defense, defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), defensive back Cody Davis (wrist), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee), and safety Adrian Phillips (knee) are all questionable for Sunday.

Kicker Nick Folk (left knee) is questionable, but he’s been listed as questionable for several weeks with the same injury and has played in every game this season.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor was removed from the injury report and is expected to play Sunday. Agholor’s missed the last two games since he suffered a concussion in the Patriots’ Week 15 loss to the Colts.

The Dolphins have a clean injury report and haven’t ruled anyone out or have anyone listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.