Here’s every possible playoff scenario for the Patriots entering Week 18

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
As the NFL enters the final week of the regular season, the Patriots know one thing ahead of their matchup against the Dolphins: they will be playing another week.
New England clinched a playoff berth in Week 17 after missing the playoffs for the first time in 12 years in 2020. But the Patriots don’t know when and where their first playoff game will be and who it will be against.
And that’s the fun, or confusing, part for the Patriots going into Week 18. They can still end up in any of the seven seeded slots in the AFC – even the No. 1 seed.
Some of the possible scenarios are pretty simple. If the Patriots win on Sunday, they’ll have the fifth seed or better for the playoffs. If they win and the Bills lose to the Jets, they’ll win the AFC East and will have at least one home playoff game. However, if the Bills win, the Patriots will be stuck playing on the road in the Wild Card Round no matter what happens in their game against the Dolphins.
There are some things to keep in mind entering the NFL’s Week 18 slate. Neither the Bengals nor Browns will play their starting quarterbacks in their matchup against each other on Sunday. While the result of Sunday’s Bengals-Browns game likely won’t determine what seed the Patriots finish with, it could determine who they face in the first round. If the Patriots and Bills win on Sunday and the Bengals lose, the Patriots will have a Wild Card Round date in Cinicinnati. If the Patriots, Bills, and Bengals all win, a rubber match between the Patriots and Bills will take place in Buffalo next weekend.
Here’s what it would take for the Patriots to land in every possible seeding slot.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.