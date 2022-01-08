Patriots Patriots downgrade linebacker Dont’a Hightower to out for Sunday’s game vs. Dolphins Hightower is fourth on the team with 64 tackles. Dont'a Hightower sacks Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Patriots, already without safety Kyle Dugger, will also be without veteran linebacker Dont’a Hightower when they face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Hightower, who was limited in practice this week due to a knee injury, was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. The Patriots then downgraded him to out Saturday afternoon.

Hightower is fourth on the team with 64 tackles and tied for sixth with 1.5 sacks. The nine-year pro, who has spent his entire career with the Patriots, has played in 15 games this season.

In his absence, it’s possible Chase Winovich or Josh Uche, among others, could see an increased role. Matthew Judon, Kyle Van Noy, and Ja’Whaun Bentley are all expected to play.



Center David Andrews (shoulder), running back Damien Harris (knee), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thigh), left tackle Isaiah Wynn (hip), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), defensive back Cody Davis (wrist), safety Adrian Phillips (knee), and kicker Nick Folk are all questionable.

Kickoff Sunday is set for 4:25 p.m., as the Patriots try to improve their playoff seeding.