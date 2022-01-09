Patriots NFL playoff schedule: Seedings, dates, and times for wild-card weekend The NFL playoffs start with the wild-card weekend.





As Week 18 in the NFL rolls on, three playoff spots — two in the AFC, one in the NFC — are still up for grabs, and there’s still plenty of seeding to sort out before the playoffs begin.

The Patriots are the No. 5 seed entering Sunday, but things can change. Here’s how:

No. 3 seed: Patriots win, Chiefs win ✅, Titans win over Texans ✅, and Bills loss to Jets

Patriots win, Chiefs win ✅, Titans win over Texans ✅, and Bills loss to Jets No. 4 seed: Patriots tie, Bengals win over Browns, and a Bills loss to Jets.

Patriots tie, Bengals win over Browns, and a Bills loss to Jets. No. 5 seed: Patriots win, Bills win OR Patriots loss, Colts loss to the Jaguars ✅, and Chargers win over Raiders.

Patriots win, Bills win OR Patriots loss, Colts loss to the Jaguars ✅, and Chargers win over Raiders. No. 6 seed: Patriots loss, Colts loss ✅, and Raiders win.

Here’s a rundown on the seeding situation ahead of the postseason, and the potential date and time slots for each matchup.

AFC playoff picture

Clinched playoff berth: Titans, Chiefs, Bengals, Bills, Patriots

Still in the hunt: Colts, Chargers, Raiders, Steelers, Ravens

AFC wild-card weekend

No. 1 seed: Bye

No. 2 vs. No. 7: Date and time TBD

Advertisement:

No. 3 vs. No. 6: Date and time TBD

No. 4 vs. No. 5: Date and time TBD

NFC playoff picture

Clinched playoff berth: Packers, Rams, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Cardinals, Eagles

Still in the hunt: Saints, 49ers

NFC wild-card weekend

No. 1 seed: Green Bay Packers, bye

No. 2 v. No. 7: Date and time TBD

No. 3 v. No. 6: Date and time TBD

No. 4 v. No. 5: Date and time TBD

2022 NFL playoffs schedule

Divisional rounds

AFC Divisional Round: Saturday, Jan. 22, and Sunday, Jan. 23, date and network TBD

NFC Divisional Round: Saturday, Jan. 22, and Sunday, Jan. 23, date and network TBD

Conference championships

AFC Championship Game: Sunday, Jan. 30 (3:05 p.m., CBS)

NFC Championship Game: Sunday, Jan. 30 (6:40 p.m., Fox)

Super Bowl LVI

Sunday, Feb. 13 (6:30 p.m., NBC)