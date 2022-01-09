NFL playoff schedule: Seedings, dates, and times for wild-card weekend
As Week 18 in the NFL rolls on, three playoff spots — two in the AFC, one in the NFC — are still up for grabs, and there’s still plenty of seeding to sort out before the playoffs begin.
The Patriots are the No. 5 seed entering Sunday, but things can change. Here’s how:
- No. 3 seed: Patriots win, Chiefs win ✅, Titans win over Texans ✅, and Bills loss to Jets
- No. 4 seed: Patriots tie, Bengals win over Browns, and a Bills loss to Jets.
- No. 5 seed: Patriots win, Bills win OR Patriots loss, Colts loss to the Jaguars ✅, and Chargers win over Raiders.
- No. 6 seed: Patriots loss, Colts loss ✅, and Raiders win.
Here’s a rundown on the seeding situation ahead of the postseason, and the potential date and time slots for each matchup.
AFC playoff picture
Clinched playoff berth: Titans, Chiefs, Bengals, Bills, Patriots
Still in the hunt: Colts, Chargers, Raiders, Steelers, Ravens
AFC wild-card weekend
No. 1 seed: Bye
No. 2 vs. No. 7: Date and time TBD
No. 3 vs. No. 6: Date and time TBD
No. 4 vs. No. 5: Date and time TBD
NFC playoff picture
Clinched playoff berth: Packers, Rams, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Cardinals, Eagles
Still in the hunt: Saints, 49ers
NFC wild-card weekend
No. 1 seed: Green Bay Packers, bye
No. 2 v. No. 7: Date and time TBD
No. 3 v. No. 6: Date and time TBD
No. 4 v. No. 5: Date and time TBD
2022 NFL playoffs schedule
Divisional rounds
AFC Divisional Round: Saturday, Jan. 22, and Sunday, Jan. 23, date and network TBD
NFC Divisional Round: Saturday, Jan. 22, and Sunday, Jan. 23, date and network TBD
Conference championships
AFC Championship Game: Sunday, Jan. 30 (3:05 p.m., CBS)
NFC Championship Game: Sunday, Jan. 30 (6:40 p.m., Fox)
Super Bowl LVI
Sunday, Feb. 13 (6:30 p.m., NBC)
