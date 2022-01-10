NFL insider says Patriots’ Christian Barmore avoided major injury

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Patriots’ fans hearts were likely in their throats watching rookie defensive lineman Christian Barmore struggle to get off the turf after chasing down Tua Tagovailoa late in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.
The second-round pick reportedly couldn’t put weight on his right leg after stepping awkwardly and taking a big hit in pursuit of the quarterback, and ESPN’s Mike Reiss suggested Barmore could miss the playoffs.
Fortunately, preliminary tests on the injured leg are providing a slightly more positive view.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Monday that an MRI on Barmore’s knee came back “clean” with no sign of major injury. Those results seemed to confirm initial diagnoses that indicted the defender’s injury was less serious than first imagined.
Bill Belichick told WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” he was “hopeful” about Barmore’s and left tackle Isaiah Wynn’s (ankle) status. Though it’s unknown if Barmore can practice this week or play against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, these updates would seem not to rule that out completely.
There’s less clarity on Wynn’s injury outlook after he was also knocked from Sunday’s game. Backup tackle Justin Herron took over for Wynn to finish the game, but the Patriots might be better off making some changes to the offensive line group if their starter can’t play against Buffalo.
