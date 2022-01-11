Patriots Ty Law: Bill Belichick will lead Patriots over Bills in playoffs The Hall-of-Fame cornerback points to the Patriots' dominance of Buffalo in Orchard Park, N.Y., as a reason he expects New England to win on Wildcard Weekend. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

The Patriots are heading into Saturday’s Wild Card grudge match against the Buffalo Bills having lost three of their last four games — including one to the Bills — while their opponent rides a four-game winning streak and AFC East title birth into the playoffs.

But the postseason is a different beast. Everyone starts 0-0. Whatever happened in the regular season is out the window. Teams with more talent can lose to a team that’s better prepared or simply outplays them one time for 60 minutes.

That’s why Hall-of-Fame cornerback and former Patriots great Ty Law likes his old team’s chances to stun their division rivals on the road this weekend.

“I’m going with Bill Belichick for one game,” Law said.

Though the Bills boast the better quarterback (Josh Allen), better playmakers in the passing game (Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox, for example), and a very capable coaching staff led by Sean McDermott, Buffalo doesn’t have the best coach in the NFL. The Patriots do.

WR Nelson Agholor on the mood inside Patriots’ facility: “You face the reality of what happened yesterday. But you also embrace the reality of what’s in front of you. This is the playoffs. We’re all at an even slate with an opportunity to write whatever history we want to write.” pic.twitter.com/4lZqS0zgs4 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 10, 2022

Belichick’s unorthodox game plan stole a win in Orchard Park, N.Y., back in Week 13, improving his road record with the Patriots against Buffalo to a staggering 19-3.

Though the Bills returned the favor with a convincing Week 16 win, Law sees a “psychological” advantage to playing this Wild Card matchup in Buffalo’s house given New England’s domination there.

“Look at the record, look at Bill Belichick. One game on the line. If people go in there healthy and just do their jobs, I think you have a good chance to win this ballgame,” the cornerback said.

“I’m riding with the Patriots, and I just don’t trust Buffalo. Not yet, even with that quarterback.”

Allen certainly shredded New England at Gillette Stadium a few weeks ago, throwing for 314 yards, three touchdowns, and a passer rating of 104. But it’s worth noting the Bills’ star quarterback has worse splits at home versus on the road for his career and has struggled far more in his three home starts against the Patriots than his last three in Foxborough.

Could Saturday break that trend? Perhaps. But chilly conditions and the chance of more snow might be an issue in the passing game once again.

If the football game is played more on the ground than through the air, Law’s prediction may come true after all.