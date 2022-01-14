Patriots Jerod Mayo reportedly could become a ‘leading candidate’ for the Texans’ head coaching role Brian Flores is also expected to be in the running. Jerod Mayo during the Patriots' win over the Jaguars on Jan. 2, 2022. AP Photo/Stew Milne

The Bruins defeated the Flyers 3-2 on Thursday. The game was notable for the return of Tuukka Rask, who made his Bruins season debut. David Pastrnak led Boston with a hat trick.

Tonight, the Celtics are in Philadelphia to play the 76ers at 7 p.m.

And on Saturday, the Patriots will be in Buffalo for an AFC wild-card matchup with the Bills at 8:15 p.m.

The latest head coaching search reports: While former Bill Belichick assistants have had a mixed track record over the years, it once again appears that Patriots coaches will be in the running for multiple head coaching vacancies in the NFL.

One name that’s already emerged is inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. A former New England linebacker, Mayo’s standing as a possible head coach has grown across the league in the last few seasons. He was interviewed by the Eagles a year ago for a job that eventually went to Nick Sirianni.

On Thursday, NFL reporter Adam Schefter said that Mayo is “expected to emerge as a leading candidate” for the open Texans head coaching role following Houston’s decision to fire David Culley after just one season.

Patriots’ LB coach Jerod Mayo is expected to emerge as a leading candidate for the Houston Texans’ HC job, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2022

Longtime Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio is now the Texans’ general manager, which could create a natural connection.

In addition to Mayo, another former Patriots defensive assistant, Brian Flores, is seen as a “top candidate” for the role, according to Texans reporter Aaron Wilson.

Texans are targeting former Dolphins coach Brian Flores as their top candidate at this time, according to multiple league sources. He has a strong relationship with Nick Caserio. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 13, 2022

Just as with Mayo, Flores — who was unexpectedly fired by the Dolphins from a head coaching role on Monday — is seen as having a positive connection with Caserio.

Trivia: Mayo was the 10th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. Only one of the Patriots’ picks from that year is still with the team (or in the NFL). Name that player.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: UCLA

Bill Belichick previewing the Bills:

A classic Bill Walton malapropism, college basketball edition:

On this day: In 2006, the Patriots’ 10-game postseason winning streak—a run that included three Super Bowl wins in four seasons — came to an end. New England lost in Denver to the Broncos, 27-13.

Still, the game is mostly remembered for one of the most incredible hustle plays in Patriots history.

After Tom Brady threw an interception in the Bronco’s end zone to Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey, it appeared that Denver was going to end up with a pick-six after a string of nearby New England players failed to make the tackle.

Then, just as Bailey relaxed on the verge of the goal line, Patriots tight end Ben Watson roared into the television frame. The 250-pound Watson knocked the ball out at the one-yard line. Having started on the other side of the field near the opposite goal line, Watson sprinted diagonally all the way back down to make the tackle.

"Here comes Ben Watson…out of nowhere." 🤯



𝟭𝟱 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗴𝗼 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆, @BenjaminSWatson tackled @champbailey at the 1-yard line after Bailey's 100-yard INT. pic.twitter.com/o0nlTlefz5 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 14, 2021

Daily highlight: Let Pastrnak’s Thursday night hat trick take you into the weekend.

Trivia: Matthew Slater