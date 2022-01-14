Patriots Ticket prices for Saturday’s Patriots-Bills game are surprisingly cheap The cheapest ticket as of Friday morning is $37. It might not cost a lot to get a good seat for Saturday's Patriots-Bills game. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

If you want to make the trip to Buffalo to watch Saturday’s Wild Card Round matchup between the Patriots and Bills, you might not have to spend a lot to get into Highmark Stadium.

As of late Friday morning, ticket prices for Saturday’s game were as low as $37, according to Ticketmaster.

Of course, there are a few tradeoffs for getting in at a relatively low price. The cheapest tickets are in row 33 in one of the nosebleed sections. The weather for Saturday’s game certainly isn’t fan-friendly, either. The temperature at kickoff is expected to be at 5 degrees with the wind chill several degrees below zero, making it likely that Saturday’s game will be one of the coldest played in Buffalo’s history.

If you want to sit in a more desirable seat, the cheapest pair of tickets in the bottom bowl cost $63 each on Ticketmaster. While it’s nearly $30 more than the cheapest seat, it’s still lower than the get-in price for the other NFL playoff games this weekend. In the other five Wild Card Weekend matchups, the cheapest tickets range from $70 (Cardinals-Rams) to $167 (Raiders-Bengals).

Ticket prices for Saturday’s game are also substantially lower than the Patriots’ last home playoff game. The cheapest ticket for the Wild Card Game between the Patriots and Titans in the 2019 season was $160 or $180, depending on which ticket service you used.

For comparison’s sake, the cheapest tickets for Saturday’s Bruins day game at home against the Predators are nearly double the price of the cheapest tickets for Saturday’s Patriots-Bills game at $70. The cheapest tickets for Saturday night’s Celtics-Bulls game at TD Garden are just a smidgen cheaper at $35 each, as that game will tip-off shortly after the Patriots and Bills kick off.