Patriots rule starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn out for Bills game

The Patriots ruled starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn out for their playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Wynn, who started 15 games and played in 82 percent of snaps this season, is dealing with both a hip and ankle injury and missed practice Wednesday and Thursday as a result.

In his absence, Justin Herron could see a significant role. It’s also possible the Patriots will slide Trent Brown to left tackle and place Mike Onwenu at right tackle, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Isaiah Wynn has been downgraded to OUT for #NEvsBUF. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 14, 2022

Cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Shaun Wade are still on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Center David Andrews (shoulder), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Jamie Collins (ankle), defensive back Cody Davis (wrist), defensive back Kyle Dugger (hand), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder), running back Damien Harris (hamstring), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee), linebacker Brandon King (toe), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thigh), and safety Adrian Phillips (knee) are all listed as questionable as of Thursday.

The Bills didn’t list any players on their final injury report.

The Patriots on Friday elevated cornerback De’Vante Bausby, defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale, defensive back D’Angelo Ross, and wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad to the active roster.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. in Buffalo.