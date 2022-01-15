Patriots Here’s the latest weather forecast for Saturday’s Patriots-Bills game Temperatures are expected to be in the single digits. It's expected to be quite frigid in Buffalo on Saturday. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

When the Patriots and Bills met in Buffalo in early December, New England threw the ball just three times amid 55 mile-per-hour winds en route to a most-unusual 14-10 win.

In the rematch a few weeks later in Foxborough, Mac Jones completed just 14-of-32 passes and threw two interceptions in a 33-21 Buffalo victory. Josh Allen was 30-of-47 for 314 yards and three touchdowns and looked like a completely different player in more typical weather.

Saturday night, in the playoff rubber match set for 8:15 p.m., temperatures are expected to be in the single digits, with winds up to five-to-10 miles per hour. Reports show that it’s expected to feel like it’s in the negative-10s at times.

Advertisement:

While snow isn’t expected, it will likely be quite frigid. Allen has struggled historically in the cold, most recently throwing three interceptions against the Atlanta Falcons with temperatures in the 20s a couple weeks ago.

Here’s a closer look at the forecast:

Dangerously cold wind chills will continue today, with the lowest wind chills occurring this morning. Wind chills will drop to near -15F across Western NY, and colder than -30F across the North Country. Dress in layers and minimize exposed skin to protect against frostbite! #nywx pic.twitter.com/hqjkkzIbrF — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 15, 2022

I know Bills and Patriots fans are cold-weather pros but this is pretty brutal. pic.twitter.com/MgKwu49VjT — Molly McCollum (@WXMolly) January 15, 2022

A run through of today's chill. Winds will diminish into the evening with less wind chill. Actual temperatures will still be very cold only in the single digits for the Bills game. #4WarnWx #BuffaloWeather pic.twitter.com/LQkkunRIgS — Jordyn Jenna (@JordynJenna) January 15, 2022

Weather looks great for Pats-Bills pic.twitter.com/WFVto9egmy — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 14, 2022