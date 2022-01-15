Here’s the latest weather forecast for Saturday’s Patriots-Bills game

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
When the Patriots and Bills met in Buffalo in early December, New England threw the ball just three times amid 55 mile-per-hour winds en route to a most-unusual 14-10 win.
In the rematch a few weeks later in Foxborough, Mac Jones completed just 14-of-32 passes and threw two interceptions in a 33-21 Buffalo victory. Josh Allen was 30-of-47 for 314 yards and three touchdowns and looked like a completely different player in more typical weather.
Saturday night, in the playoff rubber match set for 8:15 p.m., temperatures are expected to be in the single digits, with winds up to five-to-10 miles per hour. Reports show that it’s expected to feel like it’s in the negative-10s at times.
While snow isn’t expected, it will likely be quite frigid. Allen has struggled historically in the cold, most recently throwing three interceptions against the Atlanta Falcons with temperatures in the 20s a couple weeks ago.
Here’s a closer look at the forecast:
