Patriots Mac Jones and Christian Barmore named to PWFA All-Rookie Team

Though the Patriots season ended in a disappointing loss in the NFL’s wild-card round, New England fans have plenty of reason to be hopeful for the future.

One of the big parts of the Patriots’ long-term optimism came from the 2021 rookie class, with two players in particular standing out.

Quarterback Mac Jones and defensive tackle Christian Barmore, both selected out of Alabama, excelled for New England in their debut NFL seasons. And as a result, both were voted onto the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) All-Rookie Team.

Announced on Tuesday, the team includes Jones as its quarterback. The 23-year-old led all rookie quarterbacks in multiple offensive categories, throwing for 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Barmore, 22, finished the year with 46 tackles and 1.5 sacks (as well as trailing only Matthew Judon in pressures among Patriots defenders over the course of the season).

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was named both PWFA Rookie of the Year as well as Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was voted Offensive Rookie of the Year.