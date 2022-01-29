Patriots Raiders could reportedly hire Josh McDaniels as soon as this weekend McDaniels is interviewing to be the Raiders' next head coach on Saturday. Josh McDaniels could be on his way out of New England. AP

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels might be close to getting his second shot as a head coach.

McDaniels is interviewing with the Raiders for their head coaching vacancy on Saturday, and Las Vegas could hire him as early as this weekend, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. McDaniels initially met with Raiders president Dan Ventrelle on Friday in a meeting Rapoport said was “positive.” Raiders owner Mark Davis will take part in Saturday’s process, Rapoport added.

It’s been speculated that McDaniels and Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler would be hired as a package deal by the Raiders, with the latter filling the team’s general manager vacancy.

McDaniels was previously the head coach for the Broncos from 2009-10. He returned to the Patriots in 2012, remaining as the team’s offensive coordinator since then. McDaniels did accept the offer to become the Colts’ next head coach in 2018, but backed out at the last minute to stay in New England.