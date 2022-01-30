Patriots Mac Jones named to 2022 Pro Bowl game after other AFC quarterbacks opt out The game takes place Feb. 6. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones passes during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will play in the 2022 Pro Bowl game, per a release from the team on Sunday.

Jones wasn’t the first choice for quarterback — per the Patriots, “some of the AFC’s quarterbacks opted out.” Still, Jones put together a promising rookie season and helped lead his team to a 10-7 record and a playoff appearance after a disappointing campaign by the franchise last year. Jones threw 22 touchdowns and completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 passing yards. He finished with the highest PFF grade of any rookie quarterback in a vaunted class. Jones and Christian Barmore, meanwhile, were both named to the PWFA All-Rookie team.

At one point this season, Jones even earned gushing praise from Bill Belichick, who is notoriously tight-lipped with his approval.

“Mac’s super consistent,” Belichick told reporters earlier this month. “Every day is really the same day for Mac. He’s always well prepared, he’s in early, he’s ready to go. He knows what we’re gonna be doing and he’s got a head start on it. He maximizes the information the coaches give him.

“Maximizes the walkthroughs, the practice reps and learns from whatever happens in those situations. He’s smart, he’s a good learner but he’s got good instincts, good mechanics. He’s just worked hard to get better every day.”

Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and LaMar Jackson were the original selections. Josh Allen said he would not participate, and Joe Burrow is headed to the Super Bowl.

Pro Bowl selections are determined through a grade split evenly between votes from players, coaches, and fans.

The game will take place next Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPN and can be simulcast on ESPN and Disney’s streaming services.