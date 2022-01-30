Patriots Matt Judon made a cameo appearance in the new Halo trailer The commercial aired during a classic showdown between the Bengals and Chiefs. Matt Judon of the New England Patriots walks to the field prior to the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon showed up in a new trailer for the upcoming Halo series on Paramount+ during the AFC Championship on Sunday.

In the commercial, several actors who appear in shows on the streaming service sang the Halo theme song on “Paramount mountain, where entertainment lives.” Judon shows up halfway through in his jersey, pads and gear, sitting on a log next to a fire with the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and the Chargers’ Austin Ekeler.

Other cameos in the commercial include Johnny Knoxville, Butt-Head from “Beavis and Butt-Head,” and Eric Cartman from “South Park.” Here’s a look.

Welcome back to Paramount Mountain where entertainment lives. After a year on the mountain, a familiar chant stirs the souls of our intrepid crew… #HalotheSeries #ParamountPlus https://t.co/yNqRHJyAxy pic.twitter.com/rp8YtNYpTm — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) January 30, 2022

Judon was an ever-cheerful presence in press conferences this season and had several entertaining interactions with Patriots media and fans, including the time he tweeted “you praying wrong” at a fan who said he was praying Judon didn’t get COVID right after Judon tested positive. Judon also took on mac and cheese with reporters prior to Thanksgiving (“We got to get macaroni and cheese off the table. It’s probably one of the most overrated dishes”).

After a hot start to the season, Judon cooled off significantly — he did not record a sack in the final five weeks of the season after amassing 12.5 through 13 weeks. He signed a four-year contract with the Patriots prior to the season.