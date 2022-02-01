Patriots Tom Brady’s former teammates, competitors react to his retirement announcement "It was an honor and a privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field." Tom Brady and Peyton Manning after the AFC Championship in January, 2016. AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

Tom Brady announced his retirement on Tuesday morning. After speculation began over the weekend, the seven-time Super Bowl champion formally revealed his decision to walk away from playing football in a social media post.

Brady, 44, drew a wave of responses from across the football world.

Here’s a look at some of the notable reactions:

Peyton Manning

"It was an honor and a privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field."



Peyton Manning on @TomBrady's retirement: pic.twitter.com/yuGQwCCn6B — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) February 1, 2022

Roger Goodell

Tedy Bruschi

You did your job better than anyone ever has. Well done, my friend. pic.twitter.com/VW6PzTkTSB — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) February 1, 2022

Stephon Gilmore

The Greatest enjoy retirement 💯 https://t.co/CsP3LvgDfw — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) February 1, 2022

Russell Wilson

Congrats to the Greatest. @TomBrady #12 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 1, 2022

Alex Guerrero

Matt Chatham

He went out & did his job like no one before—and like no one ever will again⁩. Congrats on coming to peace with your decision, ⁦@TomBrady⁩ 🐐 🥂 pic.twitter.com/Y7xHbtp8ZA — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) February 1, 2022 Darius Butler

We need the video @TomBrady !

Congrats on a phenomenal career #TB12 🐐 pic.twitter.com/TlWBp51j3l — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) February 1, 2022

John Elway

When I think about Tom Brady, he’s a true winner who handled himself with class throughout his entire career.



Even with those seven Super Bowl rings, he never lost that competitive fire to be the best.



Congratulations, @TomBrady, on a tremendous career! https://t.co/bXmwUo3bc8 — John Elway (@johnelway) February 1, 2022

Jalen Ramsey

The best QB of all time retired, DANG… he threw his last TD on me 😂 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 1, 2022

Asante Samuel

To the greatest ever @tombrady thank you for everything!! You inspired us, showed us what leadership really is and made a lot of champions. Congratulations and I know you will enjoy life after football. #pick6 pic.twitter.com/6FsKeDbp81 — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) February 1, 2022

Nick Caserio

"It was an honor and a privilege to share 19 years together with Tom in New England and I'm a better person for having been around him."



GM Nick Caserio on @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/HAUqgpjSg4 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) February 1, 2022