Tom Brady’s former teammates, competitors react to his retirement announcement

Tom Brady announced his retirement on Tuesday morning. After speculation began over the weekend, the seven-time Super Bowl champion formally revealed his decision to walk away from playing football in a social media post.
Brady, 44, drew a wave of responses from across the football world.
Here’s a look at some of the notable reactions:
Peyton Manning
Roger Goodell
Tedy Bruschi
Stephon Gilmore
Russell Wilson
Alex Guerrero
Matt Chatham
John Elway
Jalen Ramsey
Asante Samuel
Nick Caserio
