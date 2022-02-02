Patriots New Jersey man admits to posing as a Patriots player, selling Super Bowl rings Scott V. Spina, 24, faces a lengthy prison sentence for mail fraud, wire fraud, and identity theft. Replicas of Tom Brady's Super Bowl LI ring from the Patriots win over the Falcons, intended for family and friends, are shown in an image that was part of Scott Spina's plea agreement. U.S. attorney's office for the Central District of California

Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey man admitted to posing as a former Patriots player in an effort to illegally acquire and sell Super Bowl rings with Tom Brady’s name engraved on them.

Per the Los Angeles Times, citing the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, 24-year-old Scott V. Spina pleaded guilty to wire fraud, mail fraud, and aggravated identity theft on Tuesday after he purchased versions of Super Bowl rings intended for family and friends and sold them to an auction house.

Spina’s scheme began in 2017 when he bought a Super Bowl ring from a Patriots player and sold it to a sports memorabilia collector for $63k. Spina then learned NFL players who win a title can buy slightly smaller versions of their championship rings for family and friends, and he bought three rings pretending to be a Patriots player. Spina got the name “Brady” engraved on all three, saying that they were intended to be gifts for Brady’s family.

Spina initially agreed to sell the rings to the same memorabilia collector, but he grew suspicious and pulled out of the deal. An auction house later purchased the rings for $100k and ultimately sold one at auction for $337k.

Prosecutors did not tell the Los Angeles Times how they were tipped off to the scheme. Spina faces a mandatory minimum of 24 months in prison at his sentencing on May 23. He also must pay restitution to the victims in his scam.