Patriots Ted Johnson says Robert Kraft threw ‘temper tantrum’ after Tom Brady didn’t mention Patriots "It was an unpleasant day today at the executive offices in Foxborough." New England Patriots' Tom Brady embraces Patriots owner Robert Kraft after the NFL Super Bowl 53. AP Photo/Morry Gash

Robert Kraft released a gracious statement praising Tom Brady and thanking his longtime quarterback for his contributions to the organization after Brady announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Still, according to former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson, Kraft was less than pleased by Brady’s decision to snub the Patriots in his initial announcement.

“I was told earlier tonight that … it was an unpleasant day today at the executive offices in Foxboro, and that Robert Kraft initially when he first heard the news was very upset,” Johnson said on Boston Sports Tonight on Tuesday evening.

“He was screaming and he was yelling and there was … a temper tantrum that he threw after he read this [Instagram] post. So, he was not happy about it in Foxboro, and I’m not surprised.”

Whatever Kraft did or said behind closed doors, he poured praise on Brady in a statement released shortly after Brady’s announcement.

“Words cannot describe the feelings I have for Tom Brady, nor adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for Tom for all he did during his career,” Kraft wrote. “A generation of football fans have grown up knowing only an NFL in which Tom Brady dominated. …

“I have the greatest respect for Tom personally and always will. His humility, coupled with his drive and ambition, truly made him special. I will always feel a close bond to him and will always consider him an extension of my immediate family.”