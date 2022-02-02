Patriots Tom Brady’s retirement was a bittersweet day for the widow of his first throwing coach You can’t tell the story of Brady’s ascent to football greatness without including Dave Martinez. Tom Martinez, left, was Tom Brady's original throwing guru.





For Olivia Martinez, Tuesday was bittersweet.

The widow of Tom Brady’s original throwing guru Tom Martinez — who worked with the Patriots’ quarterback from his early high school days in Northern California through his first three Super Bowl titles before he passed away in 2012 — saw the news that the prized pupil of her late husband had finally decided to retire at the age of 44.

It was a proud moment for the Martinez family. You can’t tell the story of Brady’s ascent to football greatness without including Martinez, the one professional constant in Brady’s life from his teenage years through his first three Super Bowl wins.

The two first connected when Brady was a rattled high schooler struggling with mechanics. Over the years, the two maintained a close bond, with the quarterback leaning on Martinez and his wisdom on a consistent basis through his college career, and into the NFL. (This CBS Sports feature from 2011 takes a deep dive on the relationship between the two.)

”He’s a great man,” Brady said of Martinez.

”I remember the conversations my husband would have with Tom and Tom’s father about the importance of doing things correctly,” she recalled Tuesday night in a phone interview. “He would say, ‘The better your form is and the better you throw, the longer you’ll be able to play.’ I also remember him telling Tom that ‘If you do what I tell you to do, and you keep doing it religiously, you can play until you’re 45.’”

Brady gave Martinez the game ball from his first NFL win against the Colts in 2001, and would routinely fly him into to Foxborough throughout the year when he needed an occasional tune-up until he passed in 2012.

”On a day like this, the thing I’d say that if Tom [Martinez] was living today, he’d be bursting with pride at the enormous success that Tommy has achieved over the years,” said Olivia. “I think he even exceeded his own expectations in terms of what he was eventually able to accomplish.

”I think of all the things they could have continued to do together. … I just know it would have been wonderful if they had been able to continue their relationship.”

Martinez still recalls her first impressions of the future NFL MVP.

”To me, he will always be that fresh-faced, enthusiastic, intelligent, caring young man we first met all those years ago,” she added. “He has stayed true to himself all these years, which is hard to do, and I’m just so proud of him and all that he has done. He deserves all the accolades he’s getting.

”And kudos to his family for raising a wonderful kid — I just can’t say enough about his parents and the kind of people they are. They raised some great children.”

Martinez passed in 2012 on his 66th birthday after suffering a heart attack during dialysis. Brady moved on to work with Tom House, but he still kept his connection with the Martinez family.

”I can’t say we communicate as much as we did in the past — he’s moved in different company the last few years,” Martinez said with a laugh. “But I still watch all his games closely, and stay in touch with his parents. They’re a wonderful family. And I’m glad that now they’ll be able to spend more time together.”