Patriots ‘I love you all’: Tom Brady posted a Patriots-heavy tribute video "Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible." Tom Brady after winning his final Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2019. Jim Davis /Globe Staff

Tom Brady didn’t leave out the Patriots from his latest social media post.

After the recently-retired quarterback conspicuously skipped any mention of his longtime team in his initial retirement announcement on Tuesday, Brady has highlighted his New England ties in several posts since then.

The most recent example came on Thursday when Brady shared a video montage of his career achievements. It included footage from several of his Patriots Super Bowl wins:

In the caption, Brady wrote a lengthy message paying tribute to teammates and those who “stood with me through every high and low, win and loss, and the memories we created TOGETHER. Memories that won’t ever fade.”

“I love you all,” wrote Brady. “Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible.”