Patriots Adam Gase reportedly ‘popping up’ in Patriots’ search for an offensive coordinator The Patriots could also promote from within. Former Jets coach Adam Gase could be making his way to New England.

A former divisional foe could be on the Patriots’ coaching staff next season.

Former Dolphins and Jets coach Adam Gase’s name has popped up in the Patriots’ offensive coordinator search, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported.

While Gase has never worked under Bill Belichick, he does have some loose ties with the Patriots coach. Gase worked under former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in Denver as a wide receivers coach. He also worked under Belichick disciple Nick Saban at LSU as a defensive assistant.

Belichick has praised Gase for his coaching ability in the past, complimenting the coach’s ability to develop quarterbacks.

Advertisement:

“I know [Sam Darnold’s] getting good coaching and has a good system that works through the quarterback,” Belichick said of Gase in 2020. “Adam’s always had an offensive system that’s really given quarterbacks all the tools they need to be successful.

“I don’t think you could have anybody better coaching [Darnold] than where he’s at. He’s progressing as you’d expect he would.”

In the same season, Gase mentioned that he and Belichick had gotten to know each other well after he was fired by the Dolphins in 2018. When quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch left New England to take the Arizona head coaching job following the 2020 season, rumors percolated that Gase could replace him. That didn’t happen, as McDaniels became the team’s quarterback coach for the 2021 season.

Gase has a few seasons of experience running an offense. In 2013, he was promoted by the Broncos to become their offensive coordinator. In that season, the Broncos’ offense and Peyton Manning set several records – such as points scored (606), team touchdowns (76), and passing touchdowns (55).

Gase followed John Fox to Chicago to become the Bears’ offensive coordinator in 2015. The Bears ranked 21st in offense that season.

Advertisement:

When Gase became the Dolphins’ head coach in 2016, he also assumed play-calling duties. The Dolphins’ first season under Gase was a success, as they finished 10-6 and reached the playoffs. But Miami had losing records in the next two seasons, leading the Dolphins to fire Gase after three seasons with a 23-25 record.

The Jets quickly hired Gase to become their next head coach. Just like he did in Miami, Gase also called plays for the majority of his time in New York. After going 7-9 in his first season, Gase gave up play-calling duties when the Jets were 0-13 in his second year there. The Jets fired Gase after the 2020 season when they went 2-14.

In addition to Gase, former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien reportedly has interest in returning for the same role. O’Brien, who’s currently Alabama’s offensive coordinator, worked in New England from 2007-11.

Giardi also mentioned that there’s “hope” the Patriots could make an internal promotion, but it wouldn’t come with offensive coordinator job title. If the Patriots promote from within, tight ends coach Nick Caley, wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi, and wide receivers coach Troy Brown would be among the likely names to receive the promotion.