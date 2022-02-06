Patriots ‘I like ice cream too much’: Mac Jones laid out his offseason goals "I have a lot of time now to kind of digest everything and kind of take it over how I want to do it." Mac Jones warms up before the Pro Bowl. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It appears Mac Jones is a big fan of ice cream, and it appears very likely that ice cream isn’t avocado-based.

“I like ice cream too much,” Jones said Sunday before the Pro Bowl. “Like a lot of people.”

Jones said one of his goals this offseason is to limit how much he consumes and try to follow a more healthy diet overall with the help of Patriots nutritionist Ted Harper.

In a conversation with ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Booger McFarland, and Randy Moss, Jones said he also wants to get stronger and work on fine-tuning his mechanics and understanding the playbook even better. He said he’s hoping “big changes” will come.

“I have a lot of time now to kind of digest everything and kind of take it over how I want to do it,” Jones said.

While there’s plenty of room for improvement, his career is off to a strong start. Jones completed 67.6 percent of his passes and finished with 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, earning a spot on the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster as a replacement for Lamar Jackson.